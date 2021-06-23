Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 34,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

