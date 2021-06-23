Sharpay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $998.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $362,573.60 and $998.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharpay has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00106505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,268.32 or 0.99899177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sharpay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using U.S. dollars.

