Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 9,840 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 311,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

