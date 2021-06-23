Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY22 guidance to above $6.00 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

