Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,397.85.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,509.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,209.35. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

