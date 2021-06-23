Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,920.00

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,920.00 and last traded at C$1,888.88, with a volume of 176824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,820.37.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1,844.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$230.15 billion and a PE ratio of 118.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,475.63. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

