Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.83) on Monday. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 260.28 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.61.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

