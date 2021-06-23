Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $4,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SBSW opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

