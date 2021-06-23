Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $27.02.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.