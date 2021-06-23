Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

