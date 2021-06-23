Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $220,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

