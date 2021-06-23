Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Up 0.6%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €141.75 ($166.76) and last traded at €141.75 ($166.76). 76,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €140.90 ($165.76).

WAF has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.99.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

