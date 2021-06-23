Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 19,071 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

