Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 208,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 537,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

