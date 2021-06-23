Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Has $42.08 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises approximately 14.8% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $42,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 6,541.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176,937 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $26,700,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $541,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

