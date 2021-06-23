Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,511,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,178 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $70,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

