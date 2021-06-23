SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

