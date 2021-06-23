SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

