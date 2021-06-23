Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

