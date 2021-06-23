SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SDC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

