Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

