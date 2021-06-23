Smith & Wesson Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average daily volume of 6,472 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

