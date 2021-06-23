Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,185,784.64 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,888,980 shares in the company, valued at $116,398,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

SNAP stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 58.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 853.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,498,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

