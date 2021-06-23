Societe Generale Upgrades Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to “Buy”

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDXF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92. Nordex has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

