Solana (SOL) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Solana has a total market cap of $8.14 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.84 or 0.00089502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00609645 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078189 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.