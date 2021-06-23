SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $18.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.88 on Friday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

