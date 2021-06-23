Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

