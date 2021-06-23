Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $415.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

