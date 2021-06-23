Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

