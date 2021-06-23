Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $864.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $850.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

