Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cloudflare by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 120,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 109,114 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,198,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,933 shares of company stock worth $70,492,671. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

