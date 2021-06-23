Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,785 Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of INFL opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.