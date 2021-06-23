Solstein Capital LLC Invests $189,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Brink’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,107,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.27. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.