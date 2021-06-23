Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

