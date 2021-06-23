Solstein Capital LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $18,435,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $11,954,000.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

