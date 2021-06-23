Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,913 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

