Souders Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $124.06. 139,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,190. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.