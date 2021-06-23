Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. 284,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,091,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

