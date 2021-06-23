Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,859. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

