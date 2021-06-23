Souders Financial Advisors Buys 739 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $$22.17 on Wednesday. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,056. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23.

