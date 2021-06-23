Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

