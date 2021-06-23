Souders Financial Advisors Sells 109 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.85. 82,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.