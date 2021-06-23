SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Raised by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after buying an additional 1,384,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $$29.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 47,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.