SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 155.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,370. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $311.27 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

