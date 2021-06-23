Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.28.

SPR opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 192.9% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

