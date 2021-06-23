Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

