Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

