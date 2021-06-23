SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.