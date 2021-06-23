SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
