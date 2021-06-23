Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.