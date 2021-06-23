Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

