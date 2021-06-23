Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.17. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 34,955 shares trading hands.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,969,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

